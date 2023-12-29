Image: Newshawks

Scores of people have been rendered homeless after a number of houses were swept by floods in Harare’s Budiriro 5B Extension and the paddocks area of Kuwadzana high density suburbs.

This caused extensive damage to property.

Those along the Marimba River have largely been affected by the floods caused by current rains covering whole country during the festive season.

The rains come amid fears of an El Niño-induced drought predicted earlier.

Apparently, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume, this afternoon toured Mbare where flash floods affected dozens of families in Mwamuka Street, Mhlanga, Samuriwo & Chinhamora.

The residents attributed the catastrophe to construction of Sunshine Bazaar Complex which they said was built on wetlands & is causing blockages.

Zwnews