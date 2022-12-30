Ali Family Says Slain Moreblessing Ali Won’t Be Buried Until Job Sikhala Has Been Freed

THE family of slain opposition CCC activist Moreblessing Ali yesterday vowed that her remains will not be buried until their lawyer, Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has been freed.

This is despite intimidation by suspected State operatives who are accused of having influenced a faction in the family to secretly bury the activist, whose mutilated body was found in a well in Nyatsime in May this year.

There were attempts on Wednesday to have Ali’s remains buried early in the morning, but the plans were scuttled at the last minute after fierce resistance from family members who threatened legal action.

Free Job SikHala first

“Sikhala helped us a lot when we were searching for our daughter. He went out of his way to ensure everything was in order, including providing legal representation. When Moreblessing was found, her body was already decomposing and burial won’t change a thing for us. We are prepared to wait,” Ali’s mother, Judith Chisiiwa told NewsDay yesterday. “It’s very difficult for us as a family, but we will not back down. Right now we can’t even imagine getting another lawyer on this matter because we know that we have worked with Sikhala.”

It is alleged that a distant uncle had approached some relatives informing them that there was intent to bury Ali’s remains on Wednesday at Mabvuku Cemetary.

The attempt failed after the funeral parlour which was handling the burial cancelled the arrangement.

Ali was brutally murdered by a suspected Zanu PF activist, Pius Mukandi Jamba.

Sikhala, who has been denied bail 10 times, was arrested in June and charged with inciting violence in Nyatsime.

He was arrested together with Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole and 14 CCC activists.

Sithole and the activists were, however, released on bail last month.

newsday