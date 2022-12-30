Today believers from all faiths converge for the 6th Annual National Day of Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the ZITF grounds in Bulawayo.

Acting President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga will grace the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of Praise and Joy at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo.

The Service is running under the theme , “LET US EMBRACE THE CULTURE OF HARD WORK- THE KEY TO BUILDING OUR NATION ZIMBABWE.”

The theme is anchored by 2 Chronicles 15 vs 7 “Be ye strong therefore, and let not your hands be weak for your work shall be rewarded.”

The day was declared by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to thank God for the blessings the country has been endowed with.

The blessings include abundant rains, expected bumper harvest, and ‘continued mercies, grace and favour’ in the country’s battle with Covid-19.

