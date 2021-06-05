The government has rubbished reports making rounds to the effect that it is planning to impose another lockdown.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says government has been made aware of messages circulating claiming that there is an impending lockdown, adding that there are no such plans at the moment.

“We have been made aware of circulating messages claiming that there is an impeding lockdown.

“There are no such current plans,” he says.

He however, urged fellow citizens to remain cautious and to adhere to all protective measures.

“Let’s remain cautious and take all protective measures, get vaccinated and encourage each other to do the same,” he adds.

Meanwhile, as at 4 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 39 092 covid 19 confirmed cases, including 36 680 recoveries, 807 Active Cases, 61 New Cases and 1 605 deaths (Recording 61 New Recoveries and 5 Deaths in the last 24hrs).

People vaccinated that far (1st Dose)-684 164 and -(2nd Dose) 364 340.

-Zwnews