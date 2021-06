The late former President Robert Mugabe’s children have dragged Chief Zvimba to court over their father’s burial saga.

Chief Zvimba recently ordered the exhumation of Mugabe’s body and its reburial at the National Heroes Acre.

The traditional leader gave the family 30 days from the directive date, in which to conduct the reburial.

He claimed that the Mugabe clan traditions were not followed.

However, the family says everything was done according to tradition and the late Mugabe’s wishes.

-Zwnews