Nurse on the run for s*x with A-level student

Simbarashe Ndemera (32) a nurse at Lutheran Church-run Mnene District Hospital in Mberengwa has disappeared from the face of the earth after the community bayed for blood over his relationship with a teenager.

Parents and his bosses need answers as to why he locked up a Lower Sixth female pupil from the nearby Mnene High School.

Mnene District Hospital shares a boundary with Mnene Primary and High School all of which are also run by the Lutheran Church.

Sources within the church-run institution’s complex said the male nurse had been having an affair with the boarding school girl that he kept at his cottage for four days.

“She went missing and the school authorities then sent an SOS after realising that she was not given a pass to leave the school. The Boarding Mistress then got a tip off that Ndemera was having an affair with the girl and could be the one with her,” said the source.

The source said the Boarding Mistress only identified as Mrs Shava later teamed up with some teachers and went to Ndemera’s bachelor quarters intending to search his room.

“When they got there, they found the room locked with Ndemera inside. He initially denied them entry and told them to obtain a warrant of search from the police if they wanted access to his room. The hospital authorities were later alerted and used force to gain entry into his room where they then found the missing girl,” said the source.

The source said some angry parents later besieged his quarters demanding that he be reported to the police for having an affair with the minor.

The school has since suspended the girl and the under fire Ndemera left work without notice. state media