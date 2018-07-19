NO excommunication: AFM church stands behind Nelson Chamisa

The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe church say it will not oppose Nelson Chamisa’s desire to contest presidential elections due this July 30.

Unknown sources have said on Monday that Chamisa had been “ex-communicated” for putting the name of the church into disrepute.

But the church through it’s official channels said there is nothing wrong if members decide to venture into politics. The church’s general secretary Reverend Amon Madawo dismissed the social media claims as “fake news”.

