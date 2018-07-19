NO excommunication: AFM church stands behind Nelson Chamisa

The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe church say it will not oppose Nelson Chamisa’s desire to contest presidential elections due this July 30.
Unknown sources have said on Monday that Chamisa had been “ex-communicated” for putting the name of the church into disrepute.
But the church through it’s official channels said there is nothing wrong if members decide to venture into politics. The church’s general secretary Reverend Amon Madawo dismissed the social media claims as “fake news”.
Below is the fake church message circulating online:
Chamisa fired by AFM
ATTENTION
FRO; APOSTOLIC FAITH MISSION IN ZIMBABWE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
DATE;- 15 JULY 2018
TO ;- ALL AFM LEADERSHIP IN ZIMBABWE
AGENDA :-
EXCOMMUNICATION OF REV.NELSON CHAMISA FROM ALL AFM CHURCHES
BULAWAYO, AZUZA BIBLE COLLEGE.- The AFM in Zimbabwe Apostolic Council (AC) has anonymously excommunicated Rev Nelson Nehemiah Chamisa who is the MDC Alliance Presidential aspirant for the following reasons;-
-MINGLING POLITICAL AMBITIONS WITH HEAVENLY CALLING THUS BRINGING THE CHURCH INTO DISREPUTE
-BREAKING THE CHURCH CONSTITUTION
-DIVIDING THE CHURCH ACCORDING TO POLITICAL AFFILIATION
-UNDERMINING THE AFM PRESIDIUM BY GOING TO A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY IN ISRAEL WITHOUT CONSULTING
THEREFORE THE AFORESAID IS NO LONGER OUR BRETHREN ANYMORE.
AFM Has done this in the past to :-Apostle Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti
Apostle Vutahwashe
Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa
Prophet Mukundi
And many more, NO ONE IS BIGGER THAN THE CHURCH.
GRACE BE UNTO YOU ALL
AMEN
PP SECRETARIATE