People talk after Robert Mugabe jnr is admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital

Robert Mugabe’s son taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital

Robert Mugabe Junior claims he was briefly admitted at Harare’s Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Monday evening for an undisclosed illness.

When news of this development reached online media and social media, people who posted their comments were actually celebrating that he had been treated at a general hospital and not flown abroad.

Without giving away much, Robert took to Instagram at around 9pm to say he had endured the worst but had now recovered.

He has since returned to his base in South Africa.

The Mugabes are now living like common citizens after the new government stripped them of most privileges they used to enjoy before Operation Restore Legacy.

It was common for them to be airlifted to Singapore for minor ailments like food poisoning and common colds.