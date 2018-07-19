NPP partners reject Mujuru photo on posters

A number of contesting candidates in the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) in Masvingo area have refused to be associated with the alliance leader, Joice Mujuru, arguing that her political brand was a liability.

Many of them have reportedly removed her face from their campaign material, opting to put their own pictures and the coalition’s logo only.

“She is a political liability and her brand is now dead. We have decided not to put her face on the campaign materials we are paying for ourselves,” said one candidate.

However the alliance spokesperson, Mr Jeffreyson Chitando, has since dismissed rumours of conflict in the coalition and said those who did not include Mujuru’s face on their campaign material failed to get the official campaign images(of Mrs Mujuru) because they are not accessible online.