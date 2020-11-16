The Warriors of Zimbabwe have drawn with the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the AFCON 2022 qualifiers played at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Warriors came from 2 goals down to draw with Algeria 2 all.

The hosts got their goals from Knowledge Musona in the 44th minute and Prince Dube scored in the 83rd minute from his first touch.

Warriors came from the breather a better side pushing for an equaliser against a visibly tired Algerian side.

The hosts dominated the second half and their efforts paid off with Dube equalising towards the dying moments of the game.

-Zwnews

