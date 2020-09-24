The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance has refuted claims that divisions are reigning supreme in the party pitting its leader and other high ranking party heavyweights such as Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

Reacting to prominent opinion leader, Pedzisayi Ruhanya’s tweet insinuating that the ruling Zanu PF was bent on dividing the opposition as could be testified by doctored articles pointing to inexistent divisions within the MDC-A, the party said the real enemy was the ruling party and not within itself.

In recent days, the social media has been awash with reports that the MDC-A was deeply divided over the purpotedly envisaged rebranding exercise after a rival camp led by MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe made a coup on the MDC Alliance name.

Speaking during the 21st anniversary of the MDC at Morgan Tsvangirai House last weekend, MDC-T’s Morgen Komichi said the Khupe camp was going to adopt MDC Alliance as its party name in future elections, including the impending by-elections expected to begin next month.

This resulted in the birth of a multiplicity of poorly evidenced narratives pointing to serious divisions pitting Chamisa and his allies.

Biti, who dumped the late Tsvangirai to form the renegade breakaway People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has for long been alleged of working on a ploy to dethrone Chamisa, who controversially lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by a slight margin in the disputed 2018 elections.

But, the MDC-A contends that its party leaders are united, with Zanu PF its only enemy:

It won't work. Our leaders are united and focused on fighting to win Zimbabwe for change. The only divisions that exist are between us and Zanu PF – including its proxies. https://t.co/jUOshOU2eP — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) September 24, 2020

