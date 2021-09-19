The Harare City Council (HCC) says it will soon be taking delivery of brand new garbage collection trucks.

HCC Spokesperson Michael Chideme says a request was made on the hiring costs and it was agreed that it was not viable, hence hiring was ruled out in favour of buying new trucks.

The tender for the purchase of refuse collection trucks has since closed.

Meanwhile, there has been reports that HCC was going to hire refuse collection trucks to the tune of US$1 million.

In the same light, Harare has over the years been known for poor service delivery which include poor waste management and unstable refuse collection times.

As a result, illegal dumping had been common with residents blaming the local authority, which in turn attributed the problem to lack of financial resources.

Apparently, there has been finger pointing between the opposition dominated local authority and the central government.

Zwnews