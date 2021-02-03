POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Mudzi man, Shame Chimbwanda (46) who allegedly bashed his son Messiah (13) to death whom he accused of stealing his US$10.

After allegedly stealing the money, Messiah disappeared from the homestead on January 23 and re-surfaced on February 1, where he was greeted by an angry father who grabbed a horse pipe and severely assaulted him all over the body.

He also banged the son against the wall and he sustained serious injuries.

His wife and mother of the deceased boy Mrs Chimbwanda attempted to intervene but she too was assaulted.

After realising that the son was dead, Chimbwanda disappeared from their homestead.

