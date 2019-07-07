NO corruption in Zim-DRC Afcon match: CAF issues statement

Following a report from Madagascar, which alleged that Congolese millionaire and TP Mazembe owner Moise Katumbi bribed Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze ahead of Zimbabwe’s final Group A game, Caf, who reportedly met for an emergency meeting to discuss the incident, has cleared all accused parties of any wrong doings.

“At the level of the CAF, there is no suspicion,” Caf General Secretary Mouad Haji said at a press conference in Cairo, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“There is no hint of corruption about the Zimbabwe-DRC match in the third Group A match played on June 30, in Cairo.

“But if it turned out that there was anything, and not only for this match, I remind you that our policy is a zero tolerance policy on corruption. As of today, there is no correspondence or issue.”

It was claimed Zimbabwe could be reinstated in the tournament at the expense of DRC, who will face Madagascar in the Round of 16.

The Zimbabwe Football Association are yet to comment on the accusations, but it seems there has been no proof of any foul play.

agencies