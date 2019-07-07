Khama Billiat To Quit Zim Football Permanently

Warriors striker Khama Billiat is not happy with ZIFA’s failure to pay for players’ flight tickets following a disastrous showing in Egypt and is even thinking about quitting the national team.

The Kaizer Chiefs star apparently had to pay for his teammates’ flight back home after Zifa failed to make bookings for the team.

“Khama is not happy with what happened at Afcon and is even thinking about quitting the national team,” an insider said.

Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni refuted the claims that his client wanted to quit.

“Khama is still going to serve his country and will play for the national team,” Ngobeni said. “Of course Zimbabwe is struggling financially, which we all know about.”

Ngobeni, though, admitted that Billiat paid for his flight home from the tournament.

“Even if he has to pay for his own ticket, he will do that and not complain about it.”

AmaZulu winger Talent Chawapiwa admitted that he also paid for his flight.

“I don’t want to talk about this, but yes I did organise my own flight to SA,” he said.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been left traumatized after he took much of the blame for his poor goalkeeping.

His club coach at Baroka, Wedson Nyirenda, has confirmed that they would organise a psychologist for the shot stopper. “We are going to get him counselling and make sure he is in the right frame of mind,” said Nyirenda.

Many of the players are afraid to speak out for fear of being victimized or banished.

The Warriors crashed out of the tournament in Egypt winless after two losses and a draw. They suffered an emphatic 4-0 thumping at the hands of DR Congo last week in their final match.

