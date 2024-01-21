The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has refuted reports that additional tollgates have been added to the current complement.

ZINARA was responding to reports that the government has gazetted new toll fees, a full two weeks after authority had already started implementing them

The report stated that a new toll gate has been gazetted

just before the Goromonzi turn-off, a mere 10.5 km before the existing toll gate.

It is said a recent Statutory Instrument, which set new toll fees, had included all identified ‘tolling points’ and some of which are yet to be established as toll gates.

However, ZINARA says such reports are not true and should be ignored.

Zwnews