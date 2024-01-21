The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Velkom Market Place, Maranda on 17/01/24.

A male juvenile (16) stabbed Polite Manduku (27) on the groin with an okapi knife after joining in a fight between Kenneth Mavurukuto (22) and the victim.

The victim had requested for the services of Kenneth Mavurukuto, who is a self proclaimed prophet.

Kenneth Mavurukuto invited the victim to his shrine and refused to attend to his spiritual challenge at the market place.

This resulted in a dispute which degenerated into a fight. The victim died on the way to the hospital.

