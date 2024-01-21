The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo has ended in stalemate, one all.

Morocco went to half time leading by a goal to nil, however DRC managed to settle matters midway in the second half.

Apparently, the second Group F match set for 1900 hours pits Zambia and Tanzania.

The Chipolopolo Boys go into the match as bookmakers’ favourites despite a lackluster performance in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

There has been suggestions that Zambia coach Avram Grant should make atleast two changes against Tanzania.

The last game of the day is set for 2200 hours.

Zwnews