Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says a number of people from all over the world are calling checking on him if he is fine.

While he repeatedly assured his friends and relatives that he is fine, some are not believing him as they think he is saying so under duress or at gun point.

“I am doing fine folks, I am getting messages asking if I am alright.

“Like everyone else in the country, I am waiting for election results, there is very little to say for now until results start coming in.

“I also hope that you are all fine in your homes.

“Congratulations to those who have already won.

“Commiserations to those who have lost the election contest.

Winners should do so with magnanimity and not insult losers.

“Losers should know that there is another day, 2028!

“We are all Zimbabweans, we need to be United regardless of our political views.

“Good evening,” he says.

After failing to convince them that he is doing fine this morning, Chin’ono reassured his friends and relatives in a video that he is indeed fine.

“Good morning everyone,

I have had to make this video to allay fears that something happened to me.

Even family members abroad were asking me security questions on WhatsApp to make sure that it is me responding to them.

I am doing fine, I am also waiting for the election results like everyone.

“Have a good day,” he said.

However, his followers are not convinced as seen from the comments below:

God’s Favchild: “Hopefully you are not saying this under duress.”

Dr Rush: “Why am I finding it difficult to believe this video.”

CCC-Strategist Shelton Samaita: “People close to Hopewell need to visit him physically to confirm, this doesn’t sound right to me. He is not relaxed.”

Real Farffy: “Convince us more! What if there was a gun pointed at you while you spoke? At least show yourself getting into a car & driving out of ur home that way we will be convinced that you are safe & free.”

Honourable Kubvoruno89: “Yu ar making it worse with this video or mybe its me who have been watching lot of movies.”