Image- Punch Newspapers

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday slipped while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme.

Tinubu, 72, became Nigeria’s president after winning the country’s most competitive election since the end of military rule in 1999.

Last month speculative news went round alleging Tinubu was not feeling well, after he disappeared from the public eye.

However, the government dismissed the reports.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Tunji Alausa said President Tinubu’s absence from the country is not due to medical reasons.

Zwnews