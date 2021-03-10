Blue Marlin fish worth $2.6 million caught and cooked by Nigerian villagers

A Nigerian man reportedly caught a $2.6 million Blue Marlin fish days ago in Warri, Delta State, and ate it with his village people without having a knowledge of its financial value. The story has since gone viral on social media.

Blue Marlin fish is one of the fastest fish on earth and one of the top sporting fishes in the world.

A Blue Marlin fish is valued at about $31,000 per pound.