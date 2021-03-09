The High Court has issued an interdict to stop the late Ginimbi Genius Kadungure’s lawyer Patricia Darangwa from administering former’s estate.

The decision follows after Ginimbi’s family led by his sister Juliet’s filing of an urgent chamber application to stop Darangwa from acting as Ginimbi estate’s executrix.

The family claimed that the will was not attested to by Ginimbi or signed for them to accept it.

In her finding, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba said the family’s rights must be protected.

“Even if the court finds on the return date that the document should be taken as a will, their rights must be protected,” ruled Justice Chirawu-Mugomba.

The judge ordered Darangwa to stop acting on behalf of Ginimbi.

“Darangwa be and hereby interdicted from administering the estate of the late Genius Kadungure under DR No 1771/20. “The Master of High Court be and is hereby interdicted from accepting any process in relation to the administration of the estate of the late Genius Kadungure under DR No. 1771/20 filed by or on behalf of Darangwa. “Darangwa be and is hereby interdicted from presenting the letters of administration issued to her in Zimbabwe under DR No.1771/20 to the Master of the High Court in the Republic of South Africa for purposes of the administration of the deceased’s estate in relation to assets in that country. “The Registrar of the High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare is directed to expedite the return date hearing,” reads the judgment.

The judge said her decision was inevitable since the disputed document failed to meet all formalities.

Ginimbi died in a car crash on November 8 last year.

The family was challenging the authenticity of the document which they claim is imprecise and not dated.

The court also found out that the family has a substantial and real interest in this matter and have a right to arrest the illegality that aggravates in the deceased’s estate at the behest of Darangwa to their prejudice.

state media