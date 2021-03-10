A freight train developed break failure, and derailed at a curve along a steep stretch at Tsungwezi, Nyazura, injuring three crew members while the fourth victim remained trapped in the cargo rubble.

Concerted efforts were still being made to rescue the trapped victim.

The chrome ore-laden goods train was heading for Beira, Mozambique from Mutorashanga.

Rusape district police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Muzondiwa Clean confirmed the accident which happened yesterday afternoon around 4pm.

“The driver of a goods train tried to apply brakes as he approached the curve on the steep stretch around Tsungwezi, but it failed, resulting in the accident.

“There were four crew members in the goods train and three were rescued and rushed to Rusape General Hospital, while the other one remained trapped in the rubble. Efforts were still being made to rescue the victim,” said Asst Insp Clean.

Experts attending the scene said a locomotive with huge mass and velocity takes about a kilometre to stop after emergency brakes are applied. -Manica Post