Nigeria, Zambia answer South Africa xenophobia in kind

MTN, Multichoice and Shoprite have closed shops as South African companies in Nigeria and Zambia are being targeted by protestors following xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.

South African television group MultiChoice has shut its offices and branches in Nigeria and Zambia, according to its head of corporate affairs Jabavu Heshu.

Heshu told reporters on Wednesday that the branches would remain closed until the situation had stabilised.

“We have had to shut branches and offices to safeguard customers and staff until further notices,” he said. “The on-going violence in South Africa against foreign nationals, is against the spirit of Africa, and counter-productive to the decades of work done by African leaders and well-meaning organisations to unite the continent,” said Heshu in a statement. “We are a proudly African company and although our story began in South Africa, today we represent the African continent in all its diversity through our presence across the region.”

South Africa’s xenophobic violence has escalated matters across the continent with some African countries hitting back and attacking all things South African. Zambians today invaded the SA High consulate in Lusaka and set infrastructure on fire.

There were similar protests in Nigeria targeting South African institutions.