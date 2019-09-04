Latest: Govt hikes doctors salaries

The Health Services Board (HSB) has said that the Ministry of Finance has agreed to upwardly review the 60% cushioning allowance offered to doctors last month (which they rejected) in a bid to end a strike which started on Tuesday.

Doctors in public health facilities across the country downed tools yesterday citing poor salaries which have rendered them incapacitated.

Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana revealed that talks between the government and striking doctors are ongoing. Said Dr Sikosana: