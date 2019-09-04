Latest: Govt hikes doctors salaries

The Health Services Board (HSB) has said that the Ministry of Finance has agreed to upwardly review the 60% cushioning allowance offered to doctors last month (which they rejected) in a bid to end a strike which started on Tuesday.
Doctors in public health facilities across the country downed tools yesterday citing poor salaries which have rendered them incapacitated.
Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana revealed that talks between the government and striking doctors are ongoing. Said Dr Sikosana:
We had an agreement with them as the health apex committee on the adjustment on the cost of living. The collective agreement, however, had conditionalities where doctors said they are not satisfied and we have since sent a request to Treasury which has been accepted.
We have already submitted the key scale salary document to Treasury that they provide for an adjustment and it has concurred saying resources are available to cater for the adjustments presented in the request.
