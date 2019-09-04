Mphoko wants to be tried in Bulawayo

Former Zimbabwe VP Mphoko has requested that he be tried in Bulawayo, on his pending court case. Bulawayo is where the former VP resides and he has formally made his request to be tried at his hometown known.

The Prosecutor General has not yet responded to the request as reported by the Chronicle which qouted one Mr Manokore, The Lead prosecutor who said:

The accused is requesting that he be tried in Bulawayo not in Harare and the Prosecutor General has not consented or declined as he is still going through the record

