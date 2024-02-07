Sport

Nigeria Secure 2023 Afcon Final Place With Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory Over South Africa

Super Eagles Advance to Africa Cup of Nations Final after Semi Final Win Over Bafana Bafana

Nigeria secured their spot in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after a thrilling encounter against South Africa ended in a dramatic penalty shootout. The Super Eagles emerged victorious with a 4-2 win on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw in regular time.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero for Nigeria, making crucial saves during the shootout to deny South Africa’s attempts, while Kelechi Iheanacho sealed Nigeria’s victory with a decisive spot kick.

The match saw former Watford defender William Troost-Ekong open the scoring for Nigeria with a well-taken penalty, only for South Africa to level the score late in the game from the penalty spot, courtesy of Teboho Mokoena.

Despite both teams pushing for a winner in extra time, the deadlock remained, leading to a tense shootout to decide the outcome. Nigeria’s victory was further cemented when South Africa was reduced to 10 men in the dying moments of extra time.

With the win, Nigeria advances to the final, where they will face the winner of the upcoming semi-final between the Ivory Coast and DR Congo. The highly anticipated final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 11 at the Stade Alassane Ouattara.

8th February 2024

