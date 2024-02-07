This must stop: Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda tells Tshabangu

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has warned the troubled CCC not to keep changing their leader of parliament business.
Sengezo Tshabangu is calling himself the chief executive of CCC, a party he has destroyed by firing all MPs aligned with Nelson Chamisa.
Posting on his social media platforms, Mudenda said:
The CCC must be advised to put its house in order and never take the Parly for granted,recently,I received yet another letter from Mamombe saying Hon Hlatywayo will be leader of opposition in Parly whilst weeks ago,they did the same and said its Hon Karenyi-Kore,this must stop.
online
Latest News on Spar Female Employee in Leaked Video Reports of a woman, dubbed the… Read More
Super Eagles Advance to Africa Cup of Nations Final after Semi Final Win Over Bafana… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has castigated his ministers for inviting him to officially open small… Read More
South African investigators say they have traced the Mercedes Benz which Shingai Munashe Marere, prominent… Read More
The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development says it did not ban small scale mining… Read More
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has… Read More