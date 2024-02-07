This must stop: Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda tells Tshabangu

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has warned the troubled CCC not to keep changing their leader of parliament business.

Sengezo Tshabangu is calling himself the chief executive of CCC, a party he has destroyed by firing all MPs aligned with Nelson Chamisa.

Posting on his social media platforms, Mudenda said:

The CCC must be advised to put its house in order and never take the Parly for granted,recently,I received yet another letter from Mamombe saying Hon Hlatywayo will be leader of opposition in Parly whilst weeks ago,they did the same and said its Hon Karenyi-Kore,this must stop.

online