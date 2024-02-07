Categories: Zim Latest

This must stop: Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda tells Tshabangu

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has warned the troubled CCC not to keep changing their leader of parliament business.

Sengezo Tshabangu is calling himself the chief executive of CCC, a party he has destroyed by firing all MPs aligned with Nelson Chamisa.

Posting on his social media platforms, Mudenda said:

The CCC must be advised to put its house in order and never take the Parly for granted,recently,I received yet another letter from Mamombe saying Hon Hlatywayo will be leader of opposition in Parly whilst weeks ago,they did the same and said its Hon Karenyi-Kore,this must stop.

online

Share
8th February 2024

Recent Posts

Viral Video ‘Spar Lady’ Targeted by Online Bullies, LATEST

Latest News on Spar Female Employee in Leaked Video Reports of a woman, dubbed the… Read More

8th February 2024

Nigeria Secure 2023 Afcon Final Place With Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory Over South Africa

Super Eagles Advance to Africa Cup of Nations Final after Semi Final Win Over Bafana… Read More

8th February 2024

NOT ANYMORE: President Mnangagwa ‘refuses’ to officially open small projects

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has castigated his ministers for inviting him to officially open small… Read More

7th February 2024

SA investigators tracks down vehicle which had been trailing Chin’ono’s friend who has been abducted

South African investigators say they have traced the Mercedes Benz which Shingai Munashe Marere, prominent… Read More

7th February 2024

Government u-turns on small scale mining ban

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development says it did not ban small scale mining… Read More

7th February 2024

Job Sikhala found guilty

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has… Read More

7th February 2024