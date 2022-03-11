Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has delivered his party’s 2022 national agenda, setting the tone for the year ahead of much anticipated polls.

In his presentation last evening, Chamisa bemoaned rampant corruption in the country saying it has rendered Zimbabwe’s economy dead.

“Corruption has become a national religion & a national anthem. In the rural areas is even worse just like in the urban areas, life has become so unbearable, so tough. Food is being abused as a partisan political weapon…,” he said.

Chamisa said the year 2022 is a great year, and a year of action, a year to prepare, a year to get ready and a year for citizens to take centre stage in determining the country’s destiny.

He said he is aware of the people’s suffering pointing out that his administration will do everything in its power to make sure people enjoy fruits of their exploits.

“There’re problems everywhere, our civil servants – teachers, nurses, doctors, our patriotic men and women in uniform are struggling to eke out a living. They’ve inadequate salaries. Our persioners including our beloved warvets…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chamisa is taking his Yellow campaign to Mashonaland East Province, with a rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera this Saturday.

Chamisa is enjoying a huge support as his rallies are well attended.

Zwnews