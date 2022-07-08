Ex-VP Kembo Mohadi

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has defended the appointment of ex VP and ZANU-PF deputy leader Kembo Mohadi’s daughter Ambrose Mohadi as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission -ZEC- Commissioner.

This follows after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa appointed her as one of the Commissioners of ZEC, inviting backlash from critics.

But Mangwana says there is nothing wrong with the appointment:

“Children and relatives of high profile people have the right to employment and service to their country as everyone else. That’s why it’s called, “Equal Opportunities.”

The new commissioners are Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Rosewita Murutare and

Shepard Manhivi.

The Commissioners were nominated by Parliament in terms of section 237 and 238 of the constitution and candidate names were then forwarded to President Mnangagwa for appointment.

They were sworn in yesterday to serve as ZEC Commissioners.

Zwnews