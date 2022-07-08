Former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi says he doesn’t have Citizens Coalition for Change CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere’s nude pictures.

This follows after it was reported that he had previously threatened to release nude pictures of Mahere.

Responding to a political analyst Alexander Rusero’s post, Kudzayi said:

“I’m sorry sir. I don’t have naked pictures of Mahere. If you were hoping to use them for masterbation then look elsewhere.”

Apparently, Kudzayi went on to accuse the ruling party ZANU PF of being an extension of the military:

“Zanu PF is a ZDF extension and they’re not shy about making the point. The idea that Mahere aremera Zanu PF (army) is preposterous as is the suggestion that I’m somehow also suffering this burden of her brilliance. I’m not located anywhere near the hot pot of power.”

