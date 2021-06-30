The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating circumstances in which a 26 year old man died in a suspected suicide incident after a mutoriro drug binge.

ZRP says The body of the deceased was found hanging on the beam of his bedroom, in Unit G Extension, Seke, Chitungwiza, with a blue belt tied around the neck.

In another unrelated matter, On 23 June 2021, police in Beitbridge arrested Tafadzwa Mhofu (27) in connection with a spate of theft from motor vehicle cases which occurred in and around Dulibadzimu residential area, for the period extending from April 2021 to June 2021.

The arrest of the suspect who would use a screw driver to break quarter glasses and open the doors of parked vehicles before stealing, car radios, car batteries and properties left in cars, has so far cleared 17 cases.

The police says 25×12 volts car batteries, 4x amplifiers, 6x speakers, 1x pressure pump and 2x car radio were recovered from various people who had bought them from him.

The suspect has since appeared before Beitbridge Magistrate court and was remanded in custody.

-Zwnews