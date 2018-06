NFP party breathes fire over Mugabe parly hearing

The National Patriotic Front (NPF) has released a damning letter castigating the ongoing Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy hearing into the alleged missing $15 billion worth of diamonds.

When the ZBC News sought clarification from the opposition party, NPF Spokesperson, Mr Jealousy Mawarire said parliament has no right to summon ex-President Robert Mugabe over the issue. state media