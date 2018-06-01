CYPRUS: Sleeping Zimbabwean student(22) dies after falling off roof into a car in Lefkoşa

Zim national found dead in an unfortunate event in Cyprus

The dead body of a Zimbabwean student was found in Lefkoşa this morning.

22-year-old Christopher Tinotenda Chidziva was found dead in front of an apartment building where he was staying as a guest. The police are investigating the incident and questioned a sibling and friends of the late student. The unfortunate event happened as Chidziva was sleeping and lost his balance and fell off the roof according to police findings.

The police made the following statement:

On May 31, 2018, at 06:00, Zimbabwean national Christopher Tinotenda Chidziva (male, 22 years old) was sleeping on the roof of the second floor of an apartment building where he staying as a guest in Şht Sebahattin Kundak Street in Taşkınköy, Lefkoşa. Early findings indicate that he may have lost his balance and fell off the roof into a car parked in front of the building. The investigation is ongoing.