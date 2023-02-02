A Zimbabwean national, his wife, and girlfriend are among the suspects arrested for the kidnapping of a Midrand businessman.

The businessman was reportedly kidnapped on 18 January 2023.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), following the Midrand businessman’s kidnapping, the five suspects demanded ransom payment from the family and business associates of the victim.

The suspects were arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team at residential properties between Pretoria and Johannesburg.

