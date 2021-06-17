Today, Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Nigeria, Zacharia Ifu is presenting his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Prior to this, he paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Shava who officially welcomed him to the country.

Shava spoke highly of excellent relations between the two countries and said he looks forward to a good working relationship with the new envoy.

“Today I welcomed the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to Zimbabwe.

“I look forward to working with him to improve the already excellent relations between Nigeria and Zimbabwe,” he said.

-Zwnews