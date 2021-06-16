NINE armed robbers who were found guilty of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition were each jailed for three years.

Musa Taj Abdul(R), Liberty Mupamhanga Prince Makodza, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu Rudolph Kanhanga, Innocent Jairos, Tapiwa Mangoma and Carrington Marasha were jailed when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

They were initially jailed for four years before a year was set aside for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence.

herald