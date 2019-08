Here are the new fuel prices announced by by ZERA. The new zonal pricing system will see motorists in the southern and western regions of Zimbabwe, particularly in Matebeleland paying more per litre. Disel and Blend will cost $10.69 and $10.39 respectively in Bulawayo.

The cheapest fuel will be found in Harare at $10.32 and $10.01.

Below are the rest of the new prices.