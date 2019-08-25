Emmerson T Mnangagwa ties the knot with Farirai Chieza..PICTURES

Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa is wedding with Farirai Chieza at Borrowdale Country Manor today, Sunday, 25 August 2019.

The wedding was announced by a family relative and Norton MP Temba Mliswa who attended the event.

Posting on social media, Mliswa wrote:

Today at the wedding of Farirai nee Chieza & Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa at Borrowdale Country Manor @manor_country

Emmerson Tanaka is an artiste and son to Zimbabwe President Emmerson D Mnangagwa, he is younger brother to Emmerson Dambudzo Jnr.

According to him, he is a professional music producer, having begun the interest in music at 13.

The 31-year-old son of a president said he does difference genres of commercial music:

“I am diverse in my production of music and I can do anything from pop to hip hop to world music,” he said.

His social media reads:

“He has always had a passion for producing different genres of music, by recording, sampling and tweaking natural sounds. He became obsessed with music that it become apart of his everyday life and grew to become one of most unique producers.“