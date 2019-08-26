3 lions escape Gweru private park

Gweru residents are living in fear following reports that three lions have escaped at Antelope park wrecking havoc and one has been shot dead.

This is not the first incident deadly animals have escaped the park and caused problems,in the city, sometime last year another pride of lions also terrorised residents, although no fatalities were recorded.

Officials at Antelope Park are yet to comment on the reports, but a farmer closeby said the lions invaded his farm and devoured some goats.

The farmer did not disclose the number of goats devoured.

“Is this true? (escape of lions) ndadyirwa mbudzi farm next to antelope park we saw huge foot prints thought kuti ibere,” said the farmer only identified as Mr Dunga.