New Details Unveiled in Gweru Tragedy: Wife Fatally Stabs Husband’s Girlfriend in Matrimonial Bed

file image| In a harrowing turn of events, Stacy Thokozani Mkandla (34) discovered her husband, Tafadzwa Emmanuel Munyoro, in a compromising situation with his girlfriend, Brightness Phiri (27), upon returning from an all-night prayer session in Gweru.

Driven by fury, Stacy took drastic action, fatally stabbing the exposed Brightness Phiri.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident, shedding light on the circumstances in an interview with H-Metro.

According to Inspector Mahoko, the tragic event unfolded in Mkoba 14 around 4 am on Saturday. Stacy had departed for the prayer session the previous evening, leaving Tafadzwa at home. Unexpectedly returning early, she confronted the scene in their bedroom, prompting a violent confrontation.

“Brightness succumbed to multiple stab wounds following an attack by another woman, Stacy, who had found her in bed with her husband,” Inspector Mahoko recounted. Stacy’s attempt to confront the situation escalated when Tafadzwa disarmed her and fled.

Left alone, Brightness allegedly retaliated, inflicting fatal injuries upon Stacy. Despite her wounds, Stacy managed to escape, fleeing naked until she collapsed and perished in a nearby street.

“Brightness was found with four stab wounds, and her body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital. Stacy surrendered to the police and was placed under custody,” Inspector Mahoko stated.

This tragic incident underscores the importance of seeking assistance and counseling in moments of extreme distress rather than resorting to violence.