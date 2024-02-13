I feel sorry for ‘July Moyo’, things not looking good ahead- Kasukuwere

Former Minister of Local Government and Public Works Saviour Kasukuwere says he feels for the current Minister of the portfolio saying the road ahead is littered with huge obstacles for him adding that it is essential that his Ministry communicate effectively for society to appreciate their intentions.

He adds that unplanned settlements have cropped up everywhere because of corruption the situation he says is now out of control, implying that the current Minister July Moyo would be forced to preside over painful but necessary moves like house demolitions.

“Destroying a homestead is a difficult undertaking for any leader. In the absence of a clearly defined process that citizens can follow should they require land, the pain and chaos will be with us for sometime to come,” he says.

Kasukuwere says a holistic review of the Communal Lands Act is now imperative to arrest the chaos the country is witnessing.

He calls for a swift alignment of the land laws across the board, from the Village Head, Chief, Land Officers, Councillors, the Ministry of Lands and the Minstry of Local Government.

“There are a raft of acts that regulate the land and more often that not, they don’t speak to each other hence the chaos.

“The then Ministry of Coperatives, Rural District and Urban authorities all have a responsibility to administer the land.

“I feel for the Minister of Local Govt at present because it is not an easy task to preside over the demolition of homesteads and exposing vulnerable children and elders. On the other hand if it’s not done, the chaos will continue.

“I suggest that Cabinet urgently sets up a committee to review the legal instruments at hand and harmonise them,” he says.

Kasukuwere says the state should identify and plan how the affected families can be assisted and resettled legally.

“I need not remind you of the need to give appropriate title to citizens to avoid the chaos we are seeing.

Zwnews