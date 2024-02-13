Latest ZSE trading and shares movement results

The country’s bourse the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) traded with mixed fortunes yesterday.

By close of business five major counters registered gains, among them, Cafca, FLM, MNB and the likes.

Topping the day’s losers were DZL, MEIK, ZIMRA among others.

Apparently, by 2023 ZSE increased transaction thresholds on the ZSE Direct by 900 percent, due to the impact of exchange rate-driven inflation dynamics.

ZSE Direct is an online platform that allows investors to buy and sell shares on the stock exchange and is accessible to all investors, regardless of their experience or financial knowledge.

According to chief executive officer Justin Bgoni, the changes are in line with the trading environment, which has recently been characterised by inflationary pressures and exchange rate volatility.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE

CAFCA.zw $5,750.0000 +15.00%▲

FML.zw $3,220.0000 +15.00%▲

NMB.zw $2,990.0000 +15.00%▲

UNIF.zw 387.5500 +14.99%▲

EDGR.zw $331.0000 +14.93%▲

TOP LOSERS

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

DZL.zw $2,161.5259 -13.54%▼

SEED.zw $3,000.0000 -11.71%▼

ZIMR.zw $2,130.0000 -11.25%▼

MEIK.zw $170.8476 -9.01%▼

PROL.zw $8,164.0795 -5.08%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 555,699.35 -1.65%▼

Top 10 250,063.47 -2.48%▼

Top 15 327,156.51 -2.54%▼

Small Cap 9,851,268.27 0.00%

Medium Cap 2,226,910.54 +3.78%▲