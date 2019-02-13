New beginnings: ZRP re-named Zimbabwe Police Service(ZPS)

HARARE: The government has finally amended the Police Act in line with the Zimbabwean constitution, which will see the country’s police force, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) re-named to the Zimbabwe Police Service, among other changes.

This was one of the resolutions of Tuesday’s cabinet sitting at Munhumutapa offices in Harare.

The move is expected to establish a professional police responsive to the needs of the society.

“The new Police Act is different from the Public Order Security Act (POSA) Amendment in that it strictly looks at ways of reforming the police force in the way it serves its purpose. For example, it deals with conforming to the strict bail conditions of not holding a suspect for more than 48 hours in a holding cell,” Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Cde Cain Mathema said.

zbc