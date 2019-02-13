Double tragedy as father kills son, self, following fight with wife

A 26-year-old man killed his toddler before committing suicide by hanging on a tree following a marital dispute.

The recent incident occurred in Dibuka village under Chundu’s Chieftainship, Hurungwe.

A villager who declined to be named told ZW News that the deceased Brain Maoneni was always at loggerheads with his wife whom he married less than 3 years ago.

“Their dispute had rather become more of a habit than an event. Brian was found hanging on a tree by a passerby villager who positively identified him.

“Shockingly his child was lying dead in a pool of blood under the same tree he had hung himself leaving suspicions that he might have killed him before committing suicide,” said the source.

The source added that upon interrogation, the wife Jessica Muponda said they had a dispute that had prompted her to return to her parents homestead.

“The wife said Brian later followed her to her parents’ place where both agreed to iron out their differences.

“However on their way home the duo were entangled in another dispute were the wife returned home dumping the baby to Brian only to be informed that her husband and son were found dead in a bush the very same day,” said the source.

A local granny by the name Muponya who was heading to her field saw the deceased’s body hanging on a tree and reported to police who then ferried the body to a local mortuary.

Local police confirmed the death of the father and son, but said details were still sketchy.