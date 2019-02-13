PICTURES: 30 gold miners killed after dam collapse in Kadoma

At least 30 illegal gold miners are feared dead after being trapped in shafts at two mines in Battlefields, Kadoma following heavy rains that led to the collapse of a dam wall last night.

Rescue operations by fellow artisanal miners did not yielding results because “the shafts are filled to surface with water.”

The local District Administration(DA) office has activated the district’s civil protection team to retrieve the trapped bodies.

A report by state media

The miners were reportedly trapped since 11pm last night at the RioZim-owned Cricket Mine and another one owned by a Mr Baxter.

The mines have three linked shafts said to be 30 metres deep and have 20 metre-wide tunnels.

RioZim spokesperson Mr Wilson Gwatiringa said he was on his way to the accident site to assess the situation and will issue a statement.

This is a developing story, more details follow…

