High Court judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze has granted each US$1000, bail Neville Mutsvangwa and his co-accused.
Another judge dumped the case after she was summoned to State House to explain delays in the contentious case.
More details later…
May 31, 2024 | Zim Latest
