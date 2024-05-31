Goromonzi West Legislator Energy Mutodi says the tarnishing of the country’s image for personal gain is unacceptable.

He emphasized that those who engage in such actions should be prepared to face legal consequences, stating that Job Sikhala is not exempt from the law.

ZANU PF officials have been calling for Sikhala’s arrest for allegedly tarnishing the country’s image.

The comes after Sikhala addressed a United Nations affiliated platform saying he was made a political prisoner.

The former CCC MP spent 595 days in pretrial detention following his arrest for inciting public violence.

Sikhala was addressing the Geneva Summit on Human Rights and Democracy where he was invited as one of this year’s speakers.

He told the Summit that his arrest was politically motivated and was aimed at getting him out of the way as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF allegedly prepared to manipulate the August 2023 harmonised elections.

