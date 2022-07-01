The biggest tobacco auctioneer in Zimbabwe has disclosed that current sales trends show that Zimbabwe’s tobacco sales volumes will be 10%-15% lower than initial forecasts and last year’s 211m kg.

Tobacco Sales Limited (TSL) says on the positive note, prices are firmer than last year, however it has handled 12% less tobacco than it did over the same period last year.

Tobacco, also called the ‘golden leaf’ is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners.

As of April this year, a total of 15,67 kilogrammes of tobacco valued at US$47,4 million had been sold since the marketing season started on March 30, 2022, this was according to official statistics from the industry regulator Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board.

Zwnews