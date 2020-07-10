The opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has dismissed as fake a statement purpotedly signed by its recently appointed publicist Fadzayi Mahere, dissociating the party from the looming and largely anticipated July 31 anti-government protests.

In the now discredited ‘Statement on 31 July Protest’, Mahere was accused of having said that the MDC-A ‘has nothing to do with the purpoted 31 July Protest’ in light of a sharp increase in coronavirus infections- now nearing the 1 000 figure.

“The MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa and the other officials are greatly saddened by the increase in the Covid19 cases,” partly reads the rejected statement.

Although Mahere was not picking up calls during the time of writing various party officials confirmed to Zwnews that the party will join the Jacob Ngarivhume-fronted mass protests.

In an e-rally held over a week ago, Chamisa confirmed that his party was going ‘to support’ the looming demonstrations.

“We are seeing other people starting their own initiatives. We want to tell you that we will support any democratic initiative that can result in freedom for the people. We will join those initiatives. Even those who are in government and want to work towards freedom, we will support them even the civil servants,” said Chamisa last week.

The ruling Zanu PF has reportedly been in panic mode as the countdown to the planned polls gathers momentum.

This comes in the wake of revelations that some aggrieved officials have been backing the impending mass demos against Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s long-ruling Zanu PF- in power since the attainment of independence from British colonial supremacy in 1980.

